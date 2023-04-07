Evacuation warning issued due to slip out on Highway 198 near San Lucas

By David Aguilar

SAN LUCAS, California (KSBW) — A stretch of Highway 198 in southern Monterey County is closed due to extensive embankment erosion along the roadway, the California Department of Transportation reported Thursday.

The closure is 20 miles east of Highway 101 and the community of San Lucas.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for people who live in areas east of Mustang Grade Summit and its tributary roads to the Fresno County line. Deputies say the westbound direction will remain open until sunset on Thursday to give residents time to leave.

Caltrans crews are assessing the road conditions and will provide updates in the coming days as an estimate on the possible length of this closure becomes available.

Drivers are advised to take alternative routes until the highway reopens. Drivers can use Highway 101 as an alternative route to bypass the closure. However, motorists should expect delays, especially during peak hours.

Highway 198 is also closed due to the same issue six miles east of the new closure. Caltrans is working to repair the road, but the extent of the damage and the timeline for the repair remains unclear.

