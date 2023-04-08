Twin brothers die after being pulled from NW Miami-Dade lake

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

MIAMI (WFOR) — Twin brothers died Friday afternoon after they were pulled from a Northwest Miami-Dade lake.

According to the preliminary investigation, a group of juveniles was at a local park, located at 1220 NW 99th Street, and playing near the lake embankment.

“The brother jumped in to try to save his brother,” said a witness who identified himself only as Jefferson. “He couldn’t and both of them was drowning.”

Another child watching called 911, authorities said.

Investigators said Miami-Dade police officers arrived and began CPR on one of the victims and then on the second victim when he was located.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both brothers to the nearest hospital.

One of the minors was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other brother was listed in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said the second victim’s condition deteriorated and he later died at the hospital.

Detectives interviewed several children who witnessed both drownings.

“They’re pretty traumatized,” a witness who did not want to be identified said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

