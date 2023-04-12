Driver rescued after rollover crash in San Diego

By Jermaine Ong

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A bystander helped rescue a woman after her car crashed into a fire hydrant and rolled over multiple times in the Middletown area early Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred just after 3:20 a.m. on Kettner Boulevard, near Vine Street, according to authorities.

For reasons unknown, the driver lost control of her car and crashed, leaving her trapped in the wreckage. The car also sheared a hydrant, sending water dozens of feet into the air.

A man who heard the crash ran to the scene to help pull the woman from the car before emergency crews arrived.

“I saw the geyser, and then I rolled around the block and the vehicle was overturned and the lady was trapped in it. I opened the door and helped her … she didn’t want to come out at first. I saw there were no broken bones … I helped her out and got her out,” the unidentified man said.

Water was quickly turned off before it could damage streets and businesses in the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, and ABC 10News learned police were going to evaluate her for a possible DUI.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.