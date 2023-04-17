2 Curaleaf marijuana dispensaries may lose permits to sell recreational marijuana

By Bob Brooks

Click here for updates on this story

EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) — The Curaleaf marijuana dispensary in Edgewater Park, Burlington County is one of the few New Jersey locations that’s able to sell adult recreational use marijuana.

For so many customers, this dispensary is their lifeline.

“That’s what I’m using it for, pain in my knee. I could get a medical card, but I don’t want to go about that,” Steven McKoy from Edgewater Township.

“I have anxiety and it helps me out with that,” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified.

But soon, Curaleaf’s customers might have to turn elsewhere.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) decided on Thursday that as of April 20, the Edgewater location and Curaleaf’s Bellmawr location will lose their permits to sell recreational products.

Action News asked the CRC for an explanation, but they issued a statement that didn’t elaborate.

Curaleaf responded on Twitter to the decision, saying it was “an outrageous act of political retaliation.”

Curaleaf’s CEO Matt Darin told Action News they haven’t committed a single violation.

“We’re in good standing with the CRC and the board’s own staff recommended to the board to renew our license,” said Darin.

He says if this ruling doesn’t change, they’ll be forced into making layoffs. The company currently has 500 New Jersey employees.

“If this decision is not reversed we are going to certainly lay off people. We don’t have exact totals yet today, but that will certainly be the case,” said Darin.

The customers say they strongly hope the CRC board reconsiders.

“I don’t like to drink a lot or anything like that. So, a little bit is enough to relax me a little bit,” said one customer.

Curaleaf’s Bordentown location will still be able to sell adult recreational use marijuana.

However, that’s about a 20-minute ride north away from the Edgewater location.

Curaleaf officials add they’re planning to fight this.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.