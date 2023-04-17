Two metro bar owners plead guilty in GPS stalking case
By KCCI News Staff
Click here for updates on this story
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Two Des Moines businessmen are pleading guilty in a stalking case.
Steve McFadden and Edwin Allen are accused of hiding a GPS device to track a woman.
McFadden owns the Grumpy Goat restaurants and Tipsy Crow.
Allen owns Zora Rooftop Bar.
Court records show both McFadden and Allen entered guilty pleas Friday.
Prosecutors recommend a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for McFadden. They’re asking for a $500 fine for Allen.
Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on May 1.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.