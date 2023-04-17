Skip to Content
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday alongside his wife of 76 years

By KABC News Staff

    SIERRA MADRE, California (KABC) — World War II veteran Kenneth Anhalt celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday.

Los Angeles County supervisor Kathryn Barber and Congresswoman Judy Chu were on hand for the celebration.

Anhalt served in the U.S. Army Air Corp, from 1943 through 1945.

In those two years, he flew 28 bombing missions as a tail-gunner on a B-25 Liberator against Nazi-occupied Europe and Germany.

He and his wife Shirley Abbney Miller have been married for 76 years and live in Sierra Madre.

