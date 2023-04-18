2 staff members at Brownsburg elementary face possible firing over mistreatment of special education student

By James Howell Jr.

BROWNSBURG (WRTV) — Two Brown Elementary School special education educators in the Brownsburg Community School Corporation (BCSC) are in the process of being terminated after an investigation found they mistreated a special education student in their care during lunch, according to the school corporation.

Three additional staff members are on administrative leave from the incident.

Brownsburg Police Department says an investigation is still very active, but a detective expects to present several criminal charges against the staff members this week.

They also told WRTV there is video of the incident that will not be released yet. WRTV has requested all video and documents regarding the case.

What we know:

The incident involves five staff members of Brown Elementary School who mistreated a special education student during lunch. BPD says no cafeteria workers were involved.

According to BCSC, they first learned of the incident on Wednesday. At that point, all staff members were remove from any contact with students and immediately placed on administrative leave.

The family of the student impacted has been notified and the student has returned to school.

“As educators, protecting the safety and welfare of our students is at the core of who we are,” BCSC Superintendent Jim Snapp said. “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

Brownsburg Police Department (BPD) is actively investigating this incident to determine if criminal charges are applicable.

BPD Chief Joseph Grimes stated, “The Brownsburg Community School Corporation took swift action upon receiving the report of these allegations, and among many things, involved our Investigations Unit. BCSC and BCSCPD have been, and continue to be, invaluable in this investigation. I have full faith that these allegations will be thoroughly and meticulously investigated by our detectives, and if there is supporting evidence, criminal charges will be presented to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office for those involved.”

A special board meeting will be held on May 8th to determine if the two staff members will be terminated.

