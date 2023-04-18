Valley fire departments reassess safety after multiple stolen ambulance

By Zach Crenshaw

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KNXV) — In less than one week, two Valley fire departments had ambulances stolen from outside hospitals.

On Sunday, officials say a 45-year-old thief led police on a high-speed chase that ended with Gila River police officers puncturing the tires of a Mesa ambulance.

In Tuesday’s theft of a Phoenix ambulance, the suspect totaled the expensive emergency vehicle in a five-vehicle crash.

In January, a 28-year-old woman stole a Buckeye Valley Fire Department ambulance.

The brazen thefts of the pricey, GPS-tracked vehicles have all happened outside hospitals, where the keys are left inside.

Officials say there have also been attempted thefts that did not make the news.

multiple stolen ambulances

In less than one week, two Valley fire departments had ambulances stolen from outside hospitals. On Sunday, officials say a 45-year-old thief led police on a high-speed chase that ended with Gila River police officers puncturing the tires of a Mesa ambulance. In Tuesday’s theft of a Phoenix ambulance, the suspect totaled the expensive emergency vehicle in a five-vehicle crash.

Stolen ambulance Cave Creek and Cactus Road By: Zach CrenshawPosted at 5:46 PM, Apr 17, 2023 and last updated 1:40 PM, Apr 18, 2023 PHOENIX — In less than one week, two Valley fire departments had ambulances stolen from outside hospitals.

On Sunday, officials say a 45-year-old thief led police on a high-speed chase that ended with Gila River police officers puncturing the tires of a Mesa ambulance.

In Tuesday’s theft of a Phoenix ambulance, the suspect totaled the expensive emergency vehicle in a five-vehicle crash.

In January, a 28-year-old woman stole a Buckeye Valley Fire Department ambulance.

The brazen thefts of the pricey, GPS-tracked vehicles have all happened outside hospitals, where the keys are left inside.

Officials say there have also been attempted thefts that did not make the news.

Recent Stories from abc15.com

“This is happening more and more now,” said Captain PJ Dean, with the United Phoenix Firefighters Association. “The apparatus are being stolen from hospitals and attempted to be stolen from the scenes of accidents. It’s been fire trucks, it’s been ambulances, it’s been everything.”

Dean says there are a number of negative ripple effects when an ambulance is stolen.

For starters, there is safety. “You don’t want that in the hands of an unstable individual or someone who’s not experienced in operating that kind of vehicle,” said Dean.

There is also the cost. “You’re looking at a starting point of about $300,000,” said Captain Rob McDade, a spokesperson for Phoenix Fire Department.

Mesa police tell ABC15 the ambulance stolen Sunday from Banner Desert Medical Center cost at least $120,000. Mesa Fire and Gila River PD would not say how much damage the vehicle sustained after GRPD used stop sticks to puncture its tires.

Finally, and arguably most important, is the impact an out-of-service ambulance could have on a patient in need of a life-saving vehicle.

“It hurts our system that a newer ambulance is down,” said Capt. McDade, who also mentioned that the department quickly shifted a backup ambulance to the fire station in two hours.

Captain McDade told ABC15 the recent ambulance thefts are a reminder that any running vehicle can be a target.

“We oftentimes think we’re immune in the fire department, right?” said McDade. “But [this week] is serving as a wakeup call to make sure that we are keeping our apparatus safe and protected so that it can go on the next call.”

McDade said Phoenix Fire’s top leaders are already reiterating safety to every employee, as well as looking at potential policy changes and new vehicle technology that allows the ambulances to run, with air conditioning, but also locked.

“[We will] absolutely look at any policy change, and maybe security. But again, that incurs cost…to the taxpayer,” said Capt. McDade.

“We’re gonna have to find kind of a balanced approach to limit opportunities for things to be stolen, but at the same time…have that ready state, that’s just a necessary component of our job,” said Capt. Dean.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.