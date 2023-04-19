Chubbuck boy, 17, to be charged as an adult for rape

By Kalama Hines

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A 17-year-old Chubbuck boy faces life in prison as he is being charged as an adult for at least two alleged rapes.

Kyler-Orion Rory Loseth has been charged with rape and rape by use of force, court records show.

The parents of two children who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Loseth spoke with detectives at the Chubbuck Police Department, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The mother told detectives Loseth had forced her two young boys to perform oral sex on him on multiple occasions, the affidavit says.

The parents added Loseth’s guardian could not control him due to fear of his aggression. The affidavit says they believed Loseth was abusive toward and often stole money from his guardian.

Among the accusations the couple made, they said that Loseth would shoot his guardian with an airsoft gun. They explained he would shoot the guardian in the back of the head, so it would not leave marks or visible wounds.

The parents also believed there was evidence Loseth had raped multiple teenage girls and may have been in possession of child pornography.

The couple reported their allegations to Loseth’s youth probation officer, who then directed them to the police.

Detectives scheduled a forensic interview with a child advocacy facility for the young children.

Later the same day, officers arrested Loseth and took him to the Bannock County Juvenile Detention Center without incident. When he asked why he was being arrested, officer told Loseth he was being charged with battery for shooting someone with an airsoft gun. He immediately began yelling, the affidavit says, and said he did not own an airsoft gun.

When Loseth was arrested, detectives confiscated several items from his home, including a computer, a USB drive, an external hard drive and three cell phones.

Officers also seized an airsoft gun.

Loseth’s guardian told police they had no clue why he would be in possession of more than one cell phone.

Nov. 30, 2022

Detectives reviewed a video from a forensic interview with one of the child victims.

The victim told the interviewer the same story their mother had shared with police, police reports show.

The victim said they were scared Loseth would hurt them — that Loseth would often shoot people with a BB gun when he was angry.

Detectives spoke with the advocate who interviewed the other victim. The second victim also corroborated the reported sexual assaults. The second victim also said that they were afraid of Loseth.

Dec. 5, 2022

After investigating the allegation Loseth had raped older girls, detectives were able to track down and speak with the guardians of the possible victims.

The mother of one victim told police Loseth had raped her daughter. She described him asking multiple times to have sex with the girl — when she was 13, and he was 16. When the girl said no, the mother recalled to police, Loseth got on top of her, held her down and raped her.

During the incident, the woman said, Loseth threatened the girl multiple times. She described punching the pillow next to the girl’s head, but making the girl believe he was going to punch her.

Detectives spoke with the grandmother of another victim, who provided a similar story.

Officers scheduled both girls for forensic interviews.

Dec. 14, 2022

Detectives reviewed videos from the interviews of the older girls.

Both provided details matching those given to detectives by the parents. One of the victims said she was afraid to report the incident due to rumors Loseth had already started about her, according to police reports.

Reports show one of the victims told the interviewer that Loseth had taken pictures and video of the incident. She said Loseth had spoke about a group of friends who would share videos and pictures to each other to score “points.”

The other victim said that Loseth would joke about kidnapping her.

Like the first older victim, Loseth began spreading rumors about the second victim, which prevented her from coming forward.

The affidavit does not indicate whether a forensic examination of the computer, USB, hard drives and cell phones produced pornographic images involving children.

Because Loseth is a minor, he was held at the juvenile detention center, but EastIdahoNews.com cannot confirm if he continues to be held there.

Though Loseth has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Loseth could face life in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson Wednesday.

