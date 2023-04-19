“Human trafficker” graffitied on Robert Morris statue in Old City

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The National Park Service is trying to figure out how to clean up graffiti from a statue in Old City. Someone used a permanent marker to write the misspelled words “human trafficer” on the statue of Robert Morris.

It’s located behind the Second Bank of The United States on Chestnut Street.

Morris is known as the financier of the American Revolution and he earned some of his money by owning and selling slaves.

The NPS says it tried using chemicals and lasers to remove the graffiti but neither worked.

Now they’re looking at other options but the graffiti will stay there for now until they find a solution.

