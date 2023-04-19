Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person

By Tara De Boer/CTVNews.ca Writer

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — The idea of shorter work-weeks has slowly gained global traction for positive work-life balance purposes, with longer-weekend trials set to take place in countries around the world. Now, more research has emerged in favour of the new model: improved health.

A new study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity has found that three-day weekends can support increased daily movement, less time sitting, and improved sleep.

While holiday time in general proved to be beneficial for people’s health, the research emphasized the positive results following even just one extra day off each week.

“When people go on holiday, they’re changing their everyday responsibilities because they’re not locked down to their normal schedule,” Ty Ferguson, researcher at the University of South Australia, said in a press release. “In this study, we found that movement patterns changed for the better when on holiday, with increased physical activity and decreased sedentary behaviour observed across the board.” HOW THE STUDY WORKED

The University of South Australia tracked data of 308 adults wearing fitness trackers as part of the “Annual rhythms in adults’ lifestyle and health (ARIA)” study.

After 13 months, a time period when the average person took two to three holidays for about 12 days long each, the data was in: 35 per cent of people took holidays for outdoor recreation, 31 per cent were for family events and social gatherings, and 17 per cent of holidays were for relaxation.

The remaining 17 per cent of holidays consisted of time designated to caretaking or other non-leisure activities like home improvement projects.

Based on this, the data revealed the health benefits of holidays, finding a 13 per cent increase in daily movement, categorized under the “moderate-to-vigorous” type of movement.

The study also found that five per cent of people were sitting almost a half an hour less per day while on holiday.

Even signs of improved sleep emerged, as study participants were found to sleep for about 21 minutes more on their days off, with the extra rest benefits carrying into the weeks back at work.

According to Ferguson, getting enough sleep can benefit people’s mood, cognitive function, and productivity.

“It can also help lower our risk of developing a range of health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and depression.” A POTENTIAL GLOBAL MODEL?

Some countries have made efforts to reduce work hours through four-day week trials, such as Spain, which announced a trial run of the longer-weekend model back in 2021.

Iñigo Errejó, deputy of Más País, a small leftwing Spanish party, took to Twitter to announce a pilot run of the 32-hour work week model.

“We did it! We have agreed with the Government to promote a pilot project to reduce working hours. European funds should also serve to reorient the economy towards improving health, caring for the environment and increasing productivity,” he shared in a tweet.

Spain plans to test out this model for at least two years, which may only improve health in the long term, based on the results of this study.

Carol Maher, senior researcher and professor at the University of South Australia, said in a press release that employees of the study reported less stress, burnout and fatigue, as well as better mental health and improved work-life balance after holidays.

In Canada, people are in favour of longer weekends too, with a recent survey finding that 91 per cent of senior managers polled would support a four-day work week for their team, citing support for employee retention, productivity and well-being as their reasoning.

“As the world adapts to a new normal, perhaps it’s time to embrace the long weekend as a way to boost our physical and mental health, said Maher.

