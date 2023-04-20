‘I will not be erased’: Transgender woman sues prisons for treatment behind bars

By Lisa Robinson

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A transgender woman is suing the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services for her treatment behind bars.

The suit, filed by Chelsea Gilliam, alleges she faced cruel and unusual treatment at two correctional facilities as she awaited trial.

“I would say I was treated like an animal, but it was worse than that. People love and respect their animals. I was treated like an alien from the moment I entered Baltimore City Corrections, by inmates and staff,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam faced assault charges and was being held at the Baltimore City Correctional Center and the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center while awaiting trial.

While at the Baltimore jail, Gilliam said she was placed with all men for three months. She said she was forced to live and shower with male inmates. She also said she was harassed by both officers and inmates and sexually assaulted by another inmate.

“The defendants tried to erase me, what happened to me and all traces of being transgender, but I will not be erased, and I will not be silenced,” said Gilliam.

The lawsuit brought by Brown, Goldstein and Levy alleges both facilities refused to accept Gilliam’s legally changed name and her gender identity.

“The lawsuit asserts negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, because DPSCS denied Ms. Gilliam medical care, forced her to live with male inmates and placed her in solitary confinement,” said attorney Eve Hill. “We’re asking for injunctive relief that the DPSCS adopt policies and procedures and training for its officers to prevent this from happening again, so that people are properly treated in the future.”

Lawyers are calling for compensatory and punitive damages.

“I want the defendants to be held accountable for what they did to me, and for every other trans person that has gone through this,” Gilliam said.

The department issued a statement, writing in part: “While DPSCS cannot comment specifically on a pending lawsuit, we can say that the department takes very seriously, and treats with urgency, the protection of every single incarcerated person’s dignity and safety.

