Police: Fight broke out ahead of fire that left 4 hurt in Meriden

By Jay Kenney, Cassidy Williams, Rob Polansky and Dylan Fearon

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A fight took place around the time a fire injured four people in a multi-family home in Meriden.

Meriden police said they received a complaint around 1 a.m. on Thursday that said multiple people were fighting in the area of 170 Colony St.

“Upon arrival, there were several individuals outside of the multi-unit dwelling reporting that there was a fire on the second floor,” police said in a news release.

When officers went inside, they reported that they found a woman with an apparent head wound that may have been caused by a “blunt impact instrument.” She also had a burned arm. She was brought to a hospital for her injuries.

Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan said firefighters were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m.

Around that same time, he said a person showed up at the Pratt Street Fire Station about a half mile away from the scene with injuries that appeared related to this fire.

When firefighters got to the home, they said they quickly rescued someone from the second floor.

In total, Morgan said four people were taken to the hospital. That included the person who showed up at the fire station.

Channel 3 asked Morgan if the fire was considered suspicious.

“At this point, we’re not sure, we’re still investigating that,” he said. “There are some issues that we need to sort out still to determine exactly what is going on. So, we have brought in the police department to help us with this investigation.”

Meriden police said there was a lack of cooperation from people at the scene. They asked anyone with information to give them a call at 203-630-6250.

“The neighborhood all around here is getting worse,” said Richard White, a neighbor.

About 15 people lived in the multi-family home.

They were displaced as a result of extensive heat damage to the second and third floors of the building.

The American Red Cross was at the scene to help the victims of the fire.

