Firefighter set on running 24 hours straight to help raise money for cancer screening fund

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An Asheville firefighter is running for 24 hours straight in an effort to raise money for a firefighter cancer fund.

Asheville Senior Firefighter Mikey Riley hopes to get in 80 miles by the time he finishes his run Sunday, April 23, at 9 a.m.

The Asheville Fire Department veteran isn’t stopping until then.

When he does need a break, he says he’ll walk.

All proceeds raised go to the Blue Ridge Firefighters Wellness Grant, which seeks to offset the costs of cancer screenings for firefighters.

“The carcinogens, the dangers are there, but of course if you can catch it early, that’s always better,” Ray Allen, a board of directors member with the NC Firefighters Cancer Alliance told News 13. “And that’s really the intent of the Blue Ridge Grant, is to allow the departments that struggle with their funding to be able to catch it early for some of their members.”

Firefighters are diagnosed with cancer at a 9% higher rate than the general population.

