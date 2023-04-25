20 years after Tabitha Tuders disappeared, the search for clues continues

By Emily Luxen

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Twenty years after an East Nashville teenager disappeared while walking to the bus stop, the search for clues continues.

On April 29, 2003, Metro Police say Tabitha Tuders left her home on Lillian Street to walk about a block to the bus stop. However, she never made it on the bus and never arrived at Bailey Middle School. Witnesses told police they saw a car pull up next to her, and then a few seconds later, it drove off and she was gone. Descriptions of the car have varied from a Volkswagon Bug to a Ford Mustang, and the color could be red or green.

When Tabitha did not return home from school that afternoon, her parents knew something was wrong. After notifying the police, volunteers and neighbors helped scour her neighborhood for any sign of the 13-year-old. They came up empty-handed.

A faded banner with her photo and description has been hanging in the front porch of the Tuders’ home ever since she disappeared. Her parents say the sign will stay up until they find their daughter. Inside the home, Tabitha’s bedroom has been mostly untouched. Photos of Tabitha still hang on the walls, and her family talks about her often to keep her memory alive.

“It hits you in a way,” said Bo Tuders, Tabitha’s father. “It just tears your heart out.”

Metro Police said they still receive tips on a regular basis on the case, and they follow up on every piece of new information they receive. However, at this point, every tip has been a dead end. Still, investigators aren’t giving up hope the case can be solved.

“There are some tips that have come in that have been somewhat promising,” said Matthew Filter, a Detective with the Metro Police Department’s Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit. “At least if you are getting tips, it’s just a matter of getting the right tip that comes in.”

“If there’s somebody out there that knows what happened, it’s been 20 years,” said Bo Tuders. “Please let someone know so we can get her back where she belongs.”

Tabitha’s family has held regular vigils on the anniversary of her disappearance and continues to celebrate her birthday.

“We actually need some kind of closure before the good Lord takes us away,” said Bo Tuders. “If we don’t see her here, we will see her when we meet him.”

Anyone with information about Tabitha Tuders is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit.

