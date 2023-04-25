Skip to Content
avery r. young named Chicago’s first Poet Laureate

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — An award-winning local poet has an impressive new title from the city.

avery r. young has been named Chicago’s first ever Poet Laureate.

He’ll serve a two-year term and will receive $50,000 to write new poetry and create new programs for the city, like engaging with students.

young is a performer and teacher. The city said he’s mentored a generation of young artists.

His first official appearance will be this weekend at the Harold Washington Library to celebrate National Poetry Month.

