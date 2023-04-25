Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:03 AM

Chicago Police link armed robberies to dating app

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Police on Chicago’s Northwest Side are linking two armed robberies to the dating app Plenty of Fish.

The first happened Friday, April 14, on West Olive. The other happened Saturday, April 15, on West Addison.

Police say the suspect met the victims on the app, and when they met up, threatened them with a knife, forcing them to transfer money.

So far no one has been arrested.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content