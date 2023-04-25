Fallen officers remembered during law enforcement memorial march

By WTXL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WTXL) — Honoring those who paid the ultimate price.

Law enforcement personnel from across the state honored their fallen brothers and sisters Monday at the capitol during the annual law enforcement memorial march and ceremony.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.