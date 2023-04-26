New Orleans pizza shop offers free pizza in exchange for Taylor Swift tickets

By Gina Swanson

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Some local Taylor Swift fans were able to get a slice of the action when it comes to her Eras tour.

It all started with a sign in the window of Zee’s Pizzeria and a social media post. At first, owner Zander White says his post didn’t get much attention.

Then one customer, Jeanine, had an extra pair of tickets for the show in Houston.

Zander and his wife went on Sunday to NRG Stadium and his wife even wore her “bejeweled” jacket for the event.

“We are huge Taylor fans and we never thought it would actually happen. And when it did we went and we didn’t know what to expect,” White said. “It was wild.”

