Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in western Wisconsin crash

TURTLE LAKE, Wisconsin (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin Friday night.

The death of Brenden Brown marked Barron County’s first traffic fatality of 2023, the sheriff’s department said.

The department said Brown was driving on County Road D/Seventh Avenue near County Road K/Second Street. Brown allegedly blew a stop sign, lost control, left the roadway and hit a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Brown died at the scene. An 18-year-old passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated. The sheriff’s department said speed may have been a factor.

