2 suspects face arson charges after setting fires at Las Vegas Strip hotels

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A man and woman face several arson charges after allegedly stealing and setting fires inside three hotels on the Strip April 28, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Amber Crow, 40, faces three counts of first-degree arson, one count of third-degree arson and three counts of burglary of a business. She was being held on $40,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.

Daniel Rodriguez, 21, faces two counts of first-degree arson and two counts of burglary of a business. He was being held on $25,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.

Police and fire responded to the Horseshoe, Flamingo and Caesars Palace that evening for reported fires.

On the 19th floor of the Horseshoe Hotel, a bag was shoved into a Pepsi vending machine and set on fire as well as a burning bag in the elevator lobby and down the hallway. Sprinklers extinguished the fire.

Video surveillance showed a man and woman later identified as Rodriguez and Crow on the elevator at the time and floor of the fire. Authorities got in contact with security at Caesars and learned some bushes near the bus stop there had been set on fire the previous day by suspects matching the two’s description.

At the Flamingo’s 24th floor, two more fires were lit Friday morning, police learned, inside trashcans. Video showed Crow in the area of the fire, police said.

Rodriguez was arrested while trying to leave Caesars Palace at 2 a.m. and Crow was arrested a short time later.

Rodriguez, when questioned, denied setting any of the fires but said Crow did set the fires at Horseshoe and Caesars. He said she started the fires after they argued, but she does not have any grievances or espouse any extremist ideologies.

Crow said Rodriguez had taken her bag away and set it on fire at the Horseshoe because he was upset with her. She said Rodriguez set all the fires.

Both have hearings Tuesday.

