Huge bear captured on video casually roaming Arcadia neighborhood

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ARCADIA, California (KABC) — There was quite the bear sighting in Arcadia on Friday.

A former Eyewitness News assistant captured video of a huge bear strolling down the street on Highland Oaks. The bear was seen wandering alone on the sidewalk.

As the weather warms up, residents in the area and other parts of the San Gabriel Valley can expect more bear encounters in their neighborhoods.

People are reminded to remain vigilant, keep pet food indoors and secure trash cans.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.