Maryland teacher accused of inappropriately touching student in classroom

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — BALTIMORE — A former Spanish teacher at Meade High School in Anne Arundel County was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a female student while in his classroom last January.

Manuel Navarro-Montero, 43, faces multiple sex offense charges.

Police said the Navarro-Montero allegedly touched the girls’ “private and intimate areas over and under her clothing while in the school building.”

Immediately after being notified of the allegations, the school system removed the teacher from the school. Anne Arundel County Schools said Navarro-Montero was reassigned within the district.

“Our school system removed this teacher from his assignment on the day we became aware of the allegation and placed him in a position in which he has had no contact with students,” district spokesperson Bob Mosier said.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ News, the girl told officers she was in Mr. Navarro’s classroom on January 19 with no other students around. She then accused Mr. Navarro of trying to unhook her bra and touching her body before touching her “intimate parts.”

On April 26, detectives received the charges for Navarro. On May 1, he was arrested on an open warrant. He faces third, fourth, and fifth degree sex offenses, and a second degree assault charge.

“Because she reported it right away, we were able to initiate that investigation and the schools were able to do what they needed to do, removing this teacher from that school back in January,” said Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Jacklyn Davis.

Navarro-Montero has been employed by Anne Arundel County Public School since August 2018, and spent all of that time as a Spanish teacher at Meade High School.

He was suspended without pay, according to the school district.

“The placing of these charges means that we will now begin the process of suspending him without pay as we await the completion of the criminal proceedings,” Mosi. Those who would prey on children have no place in any school anywhere.”

Jiame Carroll told WJZ she is concerned because her son is a student at Meade High School.

“My son and I had a conversation probably like two weeks ago,” Carroll said. “He said, ‘mom if you know what goes on at that school you would be really worried.”

Carroll wants school leaders to make sure they’re protecting children in schools.

“A safe environment,” Carroll said. “I should be able to trust you while I’m at my job to take care of my son.”

