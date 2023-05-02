“Ultimately, we want justice”: Tyre Nichols’ sisters say they plan to attend all Memphis officers’ court hearings

By Marlee Ginter

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A slow walk through a skate park is both sad and sweet.

For these sisters, Regency Community Skatepark in Natomas holds the best memories of their brother, Tyre Nichols. But even standing in his happiest place, Latoya Yizar and Keyana Dixon know the months ahead won’t be easy.

“They have taken away everything from us as a family,” said Keyana, Tyre’s oldest sister.

The five officers accused in Nichols’ deadly beating will soon be in court.

“Ultimately, we want justice,” Latoya said.

Keyana and Latoya plan to attend every single court date no matter what it’s about, no matter how hard it hurts.

“He didn’t deserve anything that happened to him, so they need to see our faces,” Latoya said. “They need to be reminded of what they did, of who they hurt.”

“They stole my heart. They stole half of me,” Keyana said. “Every day, I wake up like I really hope it’s not real.”

While they’ll push for justice in the courtroom, they also say it’s about supporting each other, especially their mom, through all of this and keeping Tyre’s memory alive.

Monday’s hearing for the officers was rescheduled for June 5, and Tyre’s family promises to be there.

“The hardest part is knowing that whatever happens, whatever justice we get, my brother is never coming back,” Latoya said. “I won’t be able to talk to him again. I won’t be able to see him again. So that’s the hardest part, and nothing is going to make this better.”

