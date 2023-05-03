Authorities announce arrests made in fentanyl busts worth over $4.2 million in California

By KFSN staff

MERCED COUNTY, California (KFSN) — Authorities have announced several arrests have been made in Merced County fentanyl busts.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke and other officials in a press conference Wednesday announced seven people have been arrested in two separate cases in Merced County.

Officials seized a total of 40 pounds worth of fentanyl and 104 pounds of meth.

The seizures come as a result of two separate California Highway Patrol traffic stops in Merced County last week.

The first incident happened on April 25 when a CHP K-9 alerted officers to drugs in a suspect vehicle. Officers found 104 pounds of meth and 25 pounds of fentanyl in the car. The driver and three other passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Then two days later, on April 27, an officer pulled over another car and a K-9 conducted a search where 15 pounds of fentanyl was found in the rear passenger seat floorboard.

Officers from the Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Team (MAGNET) were called to assist. During the search, the driver ran into the foothills. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office air unit assisted CHP and MAGNET with locating the driver. The driver was eventually got and two other passengers were arrested.

All seven suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail on drug charges.

