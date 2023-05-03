Ransomware attack hampering Dallas police operations

By KTVT Staff

DALLAS (KTVT) — A major component of the City of Dallas’ police communications system went down Monday morning, as well as some other city services.

CBS News Texas’ J.D. Miles has multiple sources confirming the outage was caused by a ransomware attack against the city’s systems.

The outage is impacting DPD’s computer assisted dispatch system, called CAD, which directs police to emergencies and other calls.

911 call takers are able to receive calls, but they are having to manually write down instructions for the responding officers. Officers are only able to respond through their phones and radios.

This issue could be having an even wider impact on the city. CBS News Texas will continue to report on this throughout the day. This story will be updated with the latest information.

