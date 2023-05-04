Jackson Mahomes released from jail after first appearance for sexual battery, battery charges

By Emily Rittman

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — Jackson Mahomes was released from a Johnson County, Kansas, jail after he posted a $100,000 bond Wednesday.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Mahomes with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery.

Mahomes did not answer any questions as he exited central booking in Olathe around 3 p.m. A man who escorted Mahomes to a nearby Range Rover told KCTV5 News, “We can’t say anything right now. Excuse us.”

Mahomes is accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park restaurant in February. The investigation began on Feb. 25 just after 10:30 p.m., when police were called to investigate an incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge. Mahomes is accused of shoving a male waiter and forcibly kissing a woman.

Due to the nature of surveillance video that is circulating online showing an alleged sexual battery, KCTV5 News has chosen not to air the video.

Court records state Mahomes allegedly “unlawfully and feloniously touched a person without consent with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender or another” and “unlawfully and knowingly caused physical contact with another person in a rude, insulting, or angry manner.”

Mahomes did not speak during his first 1:30 p.m. court appearance. Before he posted bond, he appeared virtually in custody from the jail. He was wearing a polo shirt.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment Wednesday.

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies, sent a written statement Wednesday that said, “The Court has prohibited the defendant and lawyers from commenting on the matter.” Davies waived a formal reading of the charges filed against Mahomes. He also waived a formal reading of bond conditions.

In March, prior to charges being filed, Davies sent a written statement that said: “We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

According to online court records, Mahomes’ bond conditions include no use of illegal drugs or alcohol, no firearms, and no contact with victim or witnesses. The court ordered that he not publicly comment about the case and the alleged victim or her business.

Mahomes is scheduled to appear in court via Zoom on May 11 at 9 a.m.

