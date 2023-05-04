Seventh grader honored for heroic act on school bus in Michigan

By Simon Shaykhet , David Kalman

Click here for updates on this story

WARREN, Michigan (WXYZ) — A quick-thinking seventh grader seen in a viral video jumping into action when a bus driver had a medical emergency is being honored for his bravery.

The incident happened last Wednesday in the Warren Consolidated School District as the driver suddenly lost consciousness.

Students on their way home from Carter Middle School last Wednesday say they witnessed something truly miraculous. Now, the governor and others are publicly acknowledging what took place as a true life-saving response.

“I wasn’t expecting anything, not for it to turn into this,” Dillon Reeves said.

His father Steven Reeves added, “This his so good for him. He needs to be recognized for that. We need more care in the world and to take care of people. I’m sure there is more to come.”

It all happened on Masonic near Bunert Road. Dillon slowly applied the brake and put the car into park while yelling for kids to call 911.

“What he did will grow in intensity over time. He stopped a 15,000 pound school bus with 65 children on it. Cool, calm, quick thinking under pressure,” Superintendent Robert Livernois said.

At the same time, a GoFundMe page is collecting money for the driver, who is now recovering at home.

“That money is going to help her while she recovers. She can’t drive, so it will help with mortgage and groceries. All the things she needs to take care of her three small children,” organizer Chey Platts said.

To no surprise, Dillon told us he is planning to pursue a career as a police officer or firefighter. He’s making sure to stay humble in the meantime and is looking forward to all the attention winding down.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.