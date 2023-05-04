Trial for former MPD officer charged in death of Acevedo postponed again

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A former Milwaukee police officer charged with the death of Joel Acevedo was back in court on Thursday, May 4.

Michael Mattioli is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Twenty-five-year-old Acevedo died after police say Mattioli put him in a chokehold during a party.

Mattioli was off duty at the time.

The trial has been postponed since last November, and a new trial date has yet to be set.

The main reason for the delay has been difficult getting hold of Doctor Brian Peterson, the former Milwaukee County medical examiner is needed to testify in the case.

“I apologize not only to the defense but also obviously to the family of the deceased here because nobody should wait a thousand days to have a case tried when you have lost a family member,” Judge Glenn Yamahiro said.

Mattioli’s next court date is May 19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.