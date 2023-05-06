6 injured, 2 with life-threatening injuries, after equipment collapse at Gaylord Rockies

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Several people were injured Saturday at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora after some mechanical equipment collapsed in the pool area.

The collapse and injuries were confirmed by Aurora Fire Rescue around 10 a.m. The agency later said that a total of six people were injured, two of whom were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Someone who was there told CBS News Colorado the fire alarm was pulled and the resort evacuated.

That person saw an injured child being treated on the pool deck after it happened. They went on to say that the equipment in question that collapsed appeared to be a pool duct.

That witness shared videos of victims being treated at the indoor pool deck.

“I just heard from the staff that there was a ventilation failure and that no one had died and I overheard from the radio of one of the firefighters that there was at least two victims,” another witness told CBS News Colorado.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.