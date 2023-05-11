82-year-old survivor to participate in breast cancer walk

By NATASHA BROWN, CBS NEWS PHILADELPHIA STAFF

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A fearless mother-daughter duo will be joined by thousands in a sea of pink for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk this weekend. Their involvement in breast cancer awareness hits close to home.

Rickie Blumenthal never missed her annual mammogram, but last year was different. At 81 years old Blumenthal got the shocking news that she had breast cancer.

“Last August I had my annual and they found one spot. [They] sent me immediately to the breast surgeon and he scheduled a biopsy. And the next week it came back positive,” said Blumenthal.

After her diagnosis, Blumenthal began to tackle the disease with a myriad of tests with her daughter, Carin Levine, right by her side.

Blumenthal says doctors found two more spots which lead her to have a double mastectomy and implants done immediately.

“She called me to tell me that the biopsy was positive. And my first reaction was shock… it felt like the walls were coming in on me. And I immediately said no. I have to be strong for her. I said ‘Mom you got this’,” said Levine.

The healthy, vibrant 81-year-old never lost her spirit or sense of positivity. It became a healing power that carried her through her journey with the disease.

Now at 82 years old Blumenthal is stronger and wittier than ever.

“People tell me ‘You’re doing terrific.’ I wouldn’t have known anything else. This is the way our life is – only positivity,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal, her daughter, and a team of 15 family members and friends will be participating in the walk on Sunday, May 14. They’ll be raising money and awareness about breast cancer all while sporting their team’s name, Rickie’s Rack, proudly on their shirts.

There’s an unforgettable story behind that name.

“She turned to me and said, ‘Carin, what should I do?’ and I said ‘Mom just get a mastectomy and get a whole new rack,'” said Levine.

During the walk, the two will have a renewed sense of appreciation for life with every lap.

“I call her the beast… She’s a beast how she got through this,” said Levine.

The More Than Pink Walk will begin at the Parx Casino in Bensalem. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

The event details for the walk and how to register can be found on the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk’s website.

