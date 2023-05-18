Woman arrested for allegedly driving car into club after fight with ex-boyfriend

By Robert Ristaneo

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly driving her vehicle into the Billiard Club and injuring two people following a dispute with her ex-boyfriend, according to MPD.

Police said they responded to the location at 4130 Government Boulevard at approximately 12:10 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot.

Following the verbal altercation in the parking lot, the ex-boyfriend entered the business and the female subject, Hayley Hightower, 34, drove her vehicle through the front door of the building and struck two victims near the entrance, according to authorities.

Officials said one victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and the other victim dealt with a minor injury.

Hightower was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to receive medical care for injuries before being taken to Metro, according to MPD.

Hightower is charged with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of second degree criminal mischief, first degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and reckless endangerment, according to jail records.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.