Patriot deployed to Iraq, now serves as firefighter

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — Mark Allen has served his country, state and city, in more than one capacity.

He served in the Louisiana Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq. He continues to serve as a first responder with the Shreveport Fire Department.

“The older I’ve gotten and more I’ve matured, I’ve realized we are called to serve,” Allen said. “Everybody is called to serve. Whether it’s in the military or whether it’s a first responder or whether it’s at your local church, you’re called to serve.”

That push to serve came early for Allen. It was something instilled by his parents while growing up in Springhill.

“We grew up in a family that just served, so that was something that was instilled into us, duty, honor and country,” Allen said.

In fact, Allen’s father and three brothers all served in the Louisiana Army National Guard. In 1991, his dad and brother deployed as part of Operation Desert Storm. That inspired Allen to join the Guard as well, First enlisting, and later attending officer candidate school.

“A lot of it was because we saw them go and we were like well, it’s time for us to step up, too,” Allen said.

In 2003, Allen and his 1083rd transportation company deployed to Iraq. He left behind his wife and young son, Drew. His company’s job was driving heavy duty trucks into combat zones.

“We hauled the M-1 Abrams and the Bradley Fighting Vehicle,” Allen said. “They (the trucks) weigh 90,000 pounds unloaded and then you strap a 70-ton tank on the back, and we don’t get anywhere fast.”

Those under his command faces all sorts of dangers … delivering just about everything during the war.

“Those guys that went out and grinded out those missions every shift,” Allen said. “They got shot at, they got mortared, only one wounded in action and praise God he was fine.”

The 1083rd was originally asked to serve six months but ended up serving a full year in Iraq.

“I was fortunate. Again, it’s just funny how the Lord works because we drove a million miles and didn’t lose a single soldier,” Allen said.

Allen served more than 28 years in the Guard. He continues to serve as a captain on the Shreveport Fire Department, working out of station No. 9 where he’s served the Cedar Grove neighborhood for more than 20 years.

“I’m just as proud of my fire service as I am of my military service,” Allen said. “You know, for a long time, I felt like the military is what defined me, but it’s not. The military was a chapter in my life, a big chapter, 28 years and 8 months. The Fire Department is going to be the same way. And I’m just thankful to be a part of an organization that cares and really wants to help people.”

Allen’s is a life of service to country, state and city, the definition of a hometown patriot.

“I swore to protect and defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. And that’s our duty,” Allen said. “That’s your duty as an American, doing it honorably and remembering that this country is what’s afforded us every opportunity. It’s why I have the opportunity to sit here, to go to work, to go to church, to say what I want, to own a firearm. Our constitution provides us those freedoms.”

Allen finished his Guard service at the rank of lieutenant colonel. He’s served more than 23 years with SFD.

