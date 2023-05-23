Father walks in on stranger fondling son being in Greenwood Little League bathroom, police say

By James Howell Jr., Rachael Wilkerson

GREENWOOD, Indiana (WRTV) — Police are investigating after a father claims he walked in on his son being fondled by a stranger in the Greenwood Little League bathroom over the weekend.

According to a police report, the father told police that his son had to go to the bathroom during a baseball game and he told him to go ahead.

The father explained he walked in the restroom shortly after his son did and noticed an older male “assisting a child” at the urinal. At this time he did not realize that child was his son.

While inside the bathroom, the father yelled for his son and his son answered “shakingly”. That’s when he noticed the two standing at the urinal, according to the report filed by police.

The father told police he walked over to the two and told the man to stop, then he noticed that the man had both of his hands around his son’s genitals. The man told him that he was “just trying to help” the child, because the stall was out of service.

The father described the suspect as a man in his 50-60s, who was wearing a long sleeved blue shirt, red hat and Khaki pants, police say.

Police say The Greenwood Little League does not have cameras in the area and they were not able to obtain any video evidence of the suspect. Police say staff members were given information about the suspect and told to call police if they see him in the area.

“We are aware of this incident and are cooperating fully with authorities in their investigation,” Greenwood Little League President Andy Elliott said. “We are working on improving our facilities to ensure the safety of all people present.”

Parents say that could include cameras. Greenwood PD supports cameras being installed.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

“As a father how disturbing is it to find out what happened in the bathroom,” asked WRTV’s Rachael Wilkerson.

“Very disturbing. I have two little ones. It’s not something you want to hear for sure,” said Joshua Lee.

Joshua Lee visits the park often to practice T-ball with his 3-year-old.

“She likes to show off her skills,” he said.

Lee feels adding cameras, and other security measures will make parents feel safer about their little ones.

“It will protect them. It will make sure none of this happens again to keep them safer,” said Lee.

Since the park doesn’t have any cameras the only information detectives have about the suspect is clothing description provided by the father.

“Knowing he is still out here roaming and could do something else. That’s not good. It’s very disturbing,” said Lee.

Greenwood Police say at this point there are no suspects. If you have any information about this case you’re asked to give detectives a call.

