Iowa residents concerned about construction sign message

By Todd Magel

Click here for updates on this story

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — Someone with an inappropriate sense of humor has been changing an Ankeny traffic construction sign. It’s supposed to say “construction ahead.” The vandals changed it to “poop ahead.”

The sign is located on NW 18th Street near NW Irvindale Drive in northwest Ankeny.

For the past two weekends, it’s been showing the altered message.

“It said something about beware, big pile of poop ahead,” Glenn Becker, who lives near the sign, said.

A week ago, Becker noticed the sign warning drivers, turned into a target for vandals with a juvenile sense of humor. It happened again on Sunday. A lot of people noticed it, and of course, it ended up on social media.

“I think they have too much time on their hands. and it serves no purpose. Obviously, it’s probably not going to hurt anybody. It’s just another prank that somebody wants to do,” Becker said.

“It in itself is funny, although it’s dangerous,” Ankeny resident Mitchell Arney said.

Arney says he’s not happy about the prank.

A construction crew worker says someone is breaking the locks on the rented sign and typing in the new message. Arney says the sign is there to warn drivers and could cause problems if it’s changed.

“It took away the meaning of the sign. There could be hazards ahead. they could have a collapsed road or something like that,” Arney said.

An Ankeny spokesperson says police are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.