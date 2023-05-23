State police K-9 Jett receives bulletproof vest donation

By James Howell Jr.

PUTNAMVILLE, Indiana (WRTV) — ISP K-9 Jett will soon be protected by a new bullet and stab-proof vest.

ISP Putnamville District announced Jett received the vest through a sponsorship from the non-profit organization Vested Interest K-9, Inc.

The nonprofit accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

