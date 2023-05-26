NC dog breeders shut down by Humane Society, 114 dogs rescued

By Jordan Honeycutt

Click here for updates on this story

HERTFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Humane Society of the United States, along with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, rescued 114 dogs from a breeding operation in Hertford County.

Representatives with the Humane Society said property conditions were filthy, hazardous and consistent with neglect.

Veterinarians noted some of the dogs were starved and dehydrated.

They also confirmed multiple dogs had pellets embedded in their skin, possibly from being shot with a pellet gun.

Several of the dogs were found to have mange, many had heartworms, flea and lice infestations, as well as tick-born illnesses and severe dental diseases.

“I’ve been enjoying just watching them lay down and sleep. These dogs have been living in overcrowded conditions, struggling to get their basic needs met, like enough food and water,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ animal rescue team. “This is probably the first time they’ve been able to eat and sleep in peace. Watching them sleep so soundly I’m thinking it’s got to be the best nap they’ve ever had.”

One of the dogs gave birth to 10 puppies since being rescued and several others are expected to birth puppies in the near future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.