Photographer shoved by Davante Adams sues WR, Raiders and Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground following a Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs. Nearly seven months later, the student is pursuing legal action.

Park Zebley, a student at UMKC who works as a freelance photographer, filed a lawsuit in Jackson County Circuit Court stating that he suffered whiplash, headaches and a concussion after being shoved by Adams.

Adams was seen on camera pushing a photographer on the sideline while heading into the Raiders’ locker room. He apologized on social media after the game — a 30-29 win for the Chiefs — saying he “felt horrible immediately.”

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended, and when he ran in front of me as I exited, that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Zebley named Adams, the Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, in his court filing.

“In the days that followed, media and various fans of the Las Vegas Raiders and Adams discovered (Zebley’s) identity, circulated his contact information, and made death threats against him, as well as other generally vile comments,” the lawsuit stated. “(Zebley) felt concerned for his own safety and sought counseling and stayed away from his apartment.”

The lawsuit demanded $25,000 for Zebley due to damages from “bodily physical injury, invasion of his privacy, fear, medical bills, past present and future emotional distress and lost income.”

Adams was cited for assault in a complaint filed to the Kansas City Missouri Municipal Court. The citation stated Adams “did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact upon [the victim] by pushing [him] to the ground using two hands causing whiplash and head ache. possible minor concussion.”

The court document accused Adams of assault, intentionally inflicting injury. Adams’ next court date for the misdemeanor charge is scheduled for June 26.

