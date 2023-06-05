Man left with bullet in his back after being shot at his home

By Kennedi Cooper

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A longtime Jackson resident was left with a constant reminder after he was shot.

Jackson Johnson was checking the mailbox at his home on Morton Avenue when he was shot in the back. He said in all his 60 years living in Jackson, gun violence has never been so bad.

“The way things are today, don’t nothing surprise me,” Johnson said. “But I think things have gotten out of hand, you know? It’s just really bad now.”

Johnson was shot last month. He said doctors could not remove the bullet from his back, and as a result, he is not able to do the things he used to.

“It’ll be up and down,” Johnson said. “Sometimes I be good, sometimes I be down.”

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he hopes to file a lawsuit against those responsible for Johnson’s shooting.

