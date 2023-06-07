Thieves caught on camera stealing church’s flower pots

By Ayron Lewallen

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — A local church is a little less colorful on Monday night after its flowerpots were stolen. They cost $100, but the pastor said it’s about more than just the cost.

The parking lot at Solomon’s Temple Faith Church near Birmingham Southern College is short four flowerpots after they were stolen on camera.

The pots have been there for nearly eight years, and Pastor CW Clay said he is questioning what kind of person would steal from God.

“How idiotic it was to even see that the ADT sign is right in the yard,” Clay said, “but I don’t think they had any idea that we had these surveillance cameras.”

Clay said the church installed security cameras to help keep members safe, but now they’re helping the police catch a trio of thieves.

“This is terrible to do something like this,” he said.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, two men and a woman pulled into the church parking lot and loaded the flowerpots in their truck.

“I’m still surprised, no matter what time it was, that they would violate our property and the house of God and come in our community and do this,” Clay said.

But he said some things should just be off limits.

“No matter what denomination it is, it still is a place where parishioners come and worship God,” Clay said.

He calls the bold act “the devil’s work.”

“Those plants look very beautiful and debonair,” Clay said. “They just couldn’t withstand the temptation of the beauty. Instead of them purchasing the pots and growing them themselves, they decided to steal from us.”

He hopes the thieves will find it in their hearts to do the right thing.

“I hope someone that will know them will see them and let them know if they bring them back,” Clay said. “If they can be submissive and humble enough just to bring them back —even if it’s 12 or 3 o’clock in the morning — just bring them back.”

Clay said police are investigating the theft. He said police have the video of the trio stealing the pots and the vehicle’s license plate number. WVTM 13 does not have a description of the suspects or vehicles at this time. Police are asking those with any information to give them a call.

