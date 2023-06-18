Here’s how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions

By Natasha O’Neill, CTVNews.ca Writer

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — Wildfires have dominated conversations across Canada for the past few weeks.

Not only have fires burned thousands of forests and land but the smoke has created pollution across the country — and in the U.S. — forcing people to stay inside.

The fires have prompted evacuations and left behind life-altering destruction in some communities, and it is only June.

Due to the rapid growth of some fires and the need to react quickly, it has left some people wondering: how did we get here?

There are currently more than 440 fires burning in Canada as of Thursday, some of which officials say were started naturally while others are still under investigation.

Of the 5.4 million hectares burned so far this season, there are questions about what Canadians can do to prevent this year from being the worst fire season on record.

CTVNews.ca asked what questions you had about the wildfires. Topics ranged from how wildfires start to wanting to understand the process of investigating fires, and what happened to a beloved fire safety mascot.

HOW DO WILDFIRES START? The origins of wildfires can be difficult to understand but one thing is certain: climate change is a factor.

The warming of the planet is not only contributing to drier and hotter weather but some research shows it can increase lightning strikes, Michael Flannigan, professor of wildland fire at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia, said.

“The research suggests we will see more lightning in a warmer world. We don’t have enough really good data to say for sure that’s happening in Canada yet, but there are places in the world like Russia where the data is suggesting that is happening,” Flannigan told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Wednesday.

Lightning is caused when warm air rises in the water cycle and liquid particles “bump into” ice particles, creating an electrical charge, Flannigan said.

Climate change is increasing the temperature of the Earth, which in turn raises warm air that then mixes with cool air, creating an “unstable” atmosphere, he said.

“Most of these (particles) are negatively charged, but some especially from the top of the thunderstorm — what we call the anvil — are positively charged,” he said. “And these are interesting because they often travel horizontally and then down to the Earth.”

Lightning typically hits tall things, whether it be a tree or a home. If it hits a tree in northern B.C., it will travel down to the ground, sometimes leaving the tree intact.

“The lightning goes down, and it smoulders and catches fire,” Flannigan said. “If it’s rainy or damp, it just smoulders for a while. If it’s hot, dry and windy, it can start spreading.”

What can sometimes happen in the vast Canadian landscape is the ground could smoulder for weeks going unnoticed, until it’s a substantial blaze.

Lightning rods used on homes can direct lightning away from forests but Flannigan says adding one to each building in the country would likely be too costly.

As of right now, Flannigan says lightning strikes cause about 50 per cent of all wildfires, while human behaviour is responsible for the other half, but the odds are likely to shift.

“There are research papers out there suggesting that we’ll see a doubling of lightning-caused fires in the future,” he said. “We’re seeing it already this year… perhaps this is a signal that the future is here a bit early.”

WHO CAN BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR WILDFIRES? According to Flannigan, key ways humans can start fires include ATVs (when the hot muffler connects with dry grass), railways, power lines and campfires.

To understand the origins of a wildfire, investigators are called in to trace the evidence left behind by flames, also referred to as “fire pattern indicators” or flame “scars,” to determine how and where a fire started.

“Obtaining as much information on the scene is very important to determining the origin of a wildfire,” Jeff Henricks, a former Alberta wildfire investigator now consultant, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Thursday. “We will seek to obtain early photos of the fire, interview first responders or witnesses, and document what they saw.”

Henricks says this process can take several days depending on the size and complexity of a fire.

He often leaves a fire scene with his protective equipment completely covered in soot and ash, he says.

“Once we have determined an origin, we can then seek out the cause of the wildfire, and again, this can take considerable time as well,” Henricks said. “(For) example, if we found evidence in our ignition area of a metallic-like substance, we may need to submit that to a lab for analysis.”

If the investigation determines a person caused the wildfire, more research is needed to figure out who that person is. Henricks says each jurisdiction in Canada has different fines for starting a wildfire.

In Alberta, a person could face a $100,000 penalty or prison for two years, whereas Saskatchewan has a fine of up to $500,000, three years prison or both.

The entire process from investigating the cause of a fire to charging a person can take several years.

“Few wildfires are malicious in nature and many are a result of unfortunate circumstances,” he said.

WHAT MEASURES ARE GOVERNMENTS TAKING TO ADDRESS WILDFIRES? Mitigating wildfire destruction on communities is something all governments across Canada are working on, efforts that are aided and overseen by Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.

“Although the primary response to these types of events rests with the provinces and territories, we are in continued contact with partners across Canada, (and) maintain a whole-of-government approach to supporting communities affected by wildfires,” Blair’s office told CTVNews.ca in an email.

According to the department, the federal government has provided funds for displaced Canadians, worked with international partners and created a fund to hire more firefighters in communities.

A spokesperson from the province of B.C. told CTVNews.ca in an email that the government has invested “significant” resources into the B.C. Wildfire Service and addressing climate change.

“Changes for the 2023 season include improvements for identification and suppression of wildfires, deployment of resources, and strengthened partner relations,” the email reads.

CTVNews.ca did not receive responses from Yukon, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

Saskatchewan’s Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has created ties with rural communities, Indigenous leaders and municipalities to improve the emergency preparedness for wildfires, a spokesperson said.

“These plans assess risks, identify hazards and vulnerable areas/populations, prioritize efforts to address these risks and help with wildfire suppression efforts … workshops and training on topics such as emergency management, emergency plan development and emergency operations centres,” a spokesperson from SPSA told CTVNews.ca in an email.

A spokesperson for Alberta’s wildfire management branch said education programs and public engagement sessions are “key” to preventing wildfires.

“One of the most effective prevention programs Alberta Wildfire administers is FireSmart, an actionable framework designed to mitigate the risk and impact of large uncontrollable wildfires near homes, communities, and critical infrastructure,” the spokesperson said.

WHAT HAPPENED TO SMOKEY BEAR? FireSmart is Canada’s equivalent to the U.S. Forest Service — better known as the organization that created Smokey Bear.

Smokey is a mascot from the ’50s with a message of fire prevention and safety that was soon adopted in Canada. But FireSmart Canada program manager Magda Zachara says Canadians have their own wildfire icon.

“Ember the Fox is a FireSmart Canada mascot, Smokey the Bear is not and never was,” she told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Wednesday.

The two mascots also have different messages, Zachara said.

“Smokey the Bear is very much tied entirely to prevent a wildfire,” she said. “And we as FireSmart are really focused on the mitigation and risk reduction message.”

Some provinces still use the mascot to this day but as FireSmart Canada’s presence grew so did Ember’s recognition.

“If you travel around the country you will still see Smokey being used in certain provinces, or other mascots. In fact, Alberta has their own mascot and Quebec has a totally different mascot,” Zachara said. “So there are numerous other mascots out there as far as wildfires (campaigns) are concerned.”

