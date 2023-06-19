Driver loses control, slams into Starbucks, injuring 1 barista, Precinct 4 says

By KTRK Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A Starbucks barista has been injured after a truck crashed into a building in north Harris County on Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the 20500 block of the North Freeway.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the driver reportedly lost control and struck the building.

In photos taken by Pct. 4, the gray Ford vehicle smashed through a glass window and stopped just short of the counter.

Medical personnel on the scene treated the injured employee. It is unclear the extent of that person’s injuries or if any customers were inside the establishment.

The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.