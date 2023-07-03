Police report details what led to 3 being shot at bar in South Carolina

By Stephanie Moore

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — Three people were hit by gunfire at an Anderson, South Carolina, bar over the weekend.

Police were called to On the Rocks on North Main Street Sunday night.

The report said as an officer was pulling up, he saw people yelling and heard active gunfire.

He saw two men carrying another man with several gunshot wounds.

The report said the officer instructed them to take cover behind his vehicle as he continued toward the group of people standing outside of the bar.

The report said the officer saw another man walking toward him with his hands in the air, saying he did shoot.

The man had a gun in his waistband and complied with the officer’s commands, the report said.

“As I was retrieving the firearm, the male kept saying ‘he tried to shoot me’,” the officer wrote in the report.

The officer helped the man who had been shot until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

At that time, the officer was informed that two other gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital.

Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said as the bar was closing “a verbal altercation led to a physical altercation.”

“The shooting is under investigation at this time to determine who started the incident as the primary aggressor,” Stewart said.

