SUV slams into home; woman rushed to hospital

By Tom Garris

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — An SUV slammed into a home in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood early Monday morning, pinning a woman who lived there to the ground.

Police said they tried to pull over the driver several blocks away, but the gray Kia sped off.

Doorbell camera video shows the SUV bouncing down the hill on Michigan Street, before crashing into the home below.

The woman inside the home was rushed to the hospital. Officials said she’s in stable condition. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 saw firefighters helping two people out of the

Police said two people were inside the SUV. One person is in custody, but the other’s location is unclear.

Neighbors said cars speed down Michigan Street far too often.

“Everybody flies down the street and they need to do something,” said Halil Bey, who lives nearby. “We could’ve lost a lot of lives.”

Inspectors are working to determine the structural integrity of the building.

