Poignant moment: Dancing Grannies receive standing ovation at Waukesha 4th of July Parade

By Julia Fello

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — The Fourth of July parade in Waukesha was a poignant one.

Some of the dancing grannies were back in a parade for the first time since the 2021 Christmas Tragedy.

Four out of the six people killed in the tragedy were connected to this organization. They include: Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson 79; Tamara Durand, 52; Bill Hospel, 81’ and Leanna Owen, 71.

The ladies received a standing ovation throughout the parade, as they danced by, waiving their pom poms.

Kathi Schmeling said, “Today is actually the first day I’ve been back to the parade route to see where the car went through our grannies and I haven’t been back here so it was very emotional but today is the day of building new memories.”

This includes new friendships as well. The 610 Stompers came all the way from New Orleans to walk with the ladies, after they accepted an invite to this year’s Mardi Gras parade.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.