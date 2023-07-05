Stella Worley Middle School teacher accused of raping minor pleads not guilty

By Web staff

Jefferson Parish, Louisiana (WDSU) — A teacher’s aide accused of raping a minor in Jefferson Parish has entered a plea in her case.

Sophia Canales, 22, was a teacher’s aide at Stella Worley Middle School when she was arrested and accused of rape in August 2022.

Canales was in court on June 27 where she entered a not guilty plea.

Her bond had been set previously by a judge last year for $75,000 for the rape charge and $25,000 for indecent behavior with a juvenile charge for a total bond of $100,000.

Sophia Canales is being accused of grooming and raping a minor At the time of the allegation, the chief of staff of Jefferson Parish Schools, Gabrielle Misfeldt, said that Jefferson Parish Schools is cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

The attorney of the minor, Artis G. Ulmer III, claims that Canales used her school position to identify a victim and gained his trust by filling a financial need.

The attorney issued the following statement last year when the allegations came to light:

“This was a textbook example of sexual grooming. After isolating him from his parents, Ms. Canales sexualized the relationship,” said Ulmer in a statement. “In her final act, she then began to assert control and literally threaten his life. My client didn’t deserve to have his innocence stolen, and his parents don’t deserve to have their son’s affection alienated by a pedophile. This child’s life will be forever destroyed.”

Canales’ next court date is August 21.

