Trooper shot, suspect dead following officer-involved shooting along highway, officials say

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting along Interstate 26 Monday evening where a trooper returned fire after being shot in the chest, officials say.

Just after 1 a.m. on July 4, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) sent a press release giving more information on an incident that shut down I-26 for hours Monday night.

NCSHP says at about 7:35 p.m. Monday evening, July 3, Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap stopped to assist a stranded motorist along I-26 westbound near mile maker 33 near Asheville.

The press release says 57-year-old Wesley Taylor, of Leicester, produced a gun and fired at Dunlap striking the trooper in the chest.

The trooper’s ballistic vest stopped the bullet and Dunlap returned fire, killing Taylor.

According to the release, Trooper Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County. He was transported to a local hospital for observation and has since been released.

In accordance with agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting, the involved member will be placed on administrative duty. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting an independent investigation of the incident. Any further inquiries into this incident should be directed to the SBI due to their separate ongoing investigation.

The incident closed almost all lanes of traffic near Brevard Road (Exit 33) for several hours into the night Monday, impacting already-heavy traffic from holiday travelers.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), all lanes of I-26 West and the left lane of I-26 East were closed about 7:45 p.m.

An Asheville Fire Department (AFD) spokesperson told News 13 earlier on Monday evening that a crew responded to a report of a gunshot wound at Interstate 26 at Exit 33. When the crew got there, other responding agencies released AFD from the scene.

An NCDOT camera showed a view of a large law enforcement presence in the area, including Asheville Police Department, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the agency was only assisting with traffic.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said there was “no ongoing threat to the surrounding community from this event.”

The road officially cleared just before 1:30 a.m.

