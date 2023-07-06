Speeding car runs into Ankeny home and leaves damage

By KCCI Staff

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — A car left plenty of damage early Wednesday morning after running into a home on Southwest 28th Street in Ankeny.

Ankeny police arrested Perminus Thiru Mungai on charges of operating under the influence, reckless driving and failure to maintain control. Court records show Mungai admitted he was at fault for the crash.

The neighbors say they saw the driver come down the road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

They said the driver felt bad about the crash.

“Trying to tell him sorry and stuff, and he was very apologetic, but I mean, I guess it’s still terrible,” neighbor Jenna Enderton said. “He was clearly intoxicated.”

Neighbors said there appeared to be no injuries at the scene.

“He [the driver] was okay, and there was no other passengers, and the person in the house was obviously okay too,” Enderton said. “So we were all very thankful to see that to start with.”

