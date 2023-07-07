2 baby girls die after being found in bathroom at Streeterville child care center

By JERMONT TERRY, TODD FEURER

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two newborn girls have died after they were found in the bathroom of a child care center on the Northwestern Medicine campus in Streeterville.

Police said, shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the Bernice Lavin Early Childhood Education Center in the 400 block of East Ontario Street, where someone had found two newborn girls in a bathroom.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, a cleaning crew spotted some blood during their shift, but when they followed the trail, they found the two newborns.

The babies were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The child care center is a facility used solely by Northwestern Medicine employees.

“An emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee occurred this evening at the daycare facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus,” Northwestern spokesman Christopher King said in an email. “No daycare children were involved or impacted by the situation. The Chicago Fire and Police Departments were called. We are working with CPD regarding this incident and unable to comment further at this time.”

No one was in custody Thursday night.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

