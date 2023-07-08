Two earthquakes reported just across North Carolina border in neighboring states

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Folks living in areas of Western North Carolina may have felt some rumblings on Friday night and Saturday morning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports two small earthquakes occurred just across the state border in Tennessee and in Virginia.

The first happened around 6:48 p.m. Friday evening in eastern Tennessee, about 18 miles from Sevierville. USGS reports this one was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 4.8 kilometers. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the USGS’ “Felt Report” had no responses.

The second earthquake happened around 9:09 a.m. Saturday morning in southwestern Virginia, about 2 miles from Hillsville, Virginia and about 17 miles from Mount Airy, North Carolina. USGS reports this was a 2.6 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 3.9 kilometers. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the USGS’ “Felt Report” had recorded 21 responses.

Western North Carolina has seen several earthquakes in the past few months, particularly near the Canton area.

From late May to mid-June, there were at least eight earthquakes recorded near the area.

